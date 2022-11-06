Stadia Fans Are Still Mourning The Death Of Their Favorite Service

Stadia user CloudKnight was eating breakfast at Huddle House when a devastating notification flashed on his phone: Google announced that the streaming service Stadia would die in just a few short months. Like a lot of Stadia fans, CloudKnight was taken aback by the news. Just a few weeks earlier, Google had said that Stadia would expand into Mexico, as well as confirming a slate of games coming to the service in the coming months. He took that as assurance that the tech giant was committed to the cause, at least in the short-term.

“I was very surprised,” he says. “I didn’t expect it at all. I have mixed feelings about the whole thing, but the main one is definitely disappointment.”