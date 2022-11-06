Sunak urged make ‘decision’ state pension triple lock

Recently, the Government launched a £300 cost of living payment exclusively for pensioner households to help pay soaring bills.

Under the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), older people may be entitled to other benefit payments outside of the state pension, according to Mr Hykin.

He added: “Others may be entitled to Pension Credit; a means-tested benefit designed to help those on a low income to boost their state pension.

“Over-60s can also claim free prescriptions and eye tests, while some can also access free dental treatment if they claim certain benefits, such as Universal Credit.