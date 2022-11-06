Ten Hag let down by four players as Aston Villa beat Man Utd

Manchester United saw their recent resurgence ended by Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey gave the hosts all three points, with Luke Shaw pulling back a consolation. Express Sport will now take a look at lessons and talking points from the fixture at Villa Park.

United let down by four

United weren’t at their best throughout the showdown and four players, in particular, had bad days at the office.

Victor Lindelof was poor in the first half and should have done better when going up against Ollie Watkins for Villa’s opener.

Donny van de Beek failed to make much of an impact, which was something to be expected given it was his first Premier League start since May 2021.

Marcus Rashford, while liberated this season, can’t perform on the right like he does on the left.

And Christian Eriksen had a day to forget, with the Denmark international losing his midfield battles as Villa claimed all three points.

