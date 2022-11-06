The role of the CIO is now shifting from being inwards looking and reactive to more outward looking and futuristic: Tengku Intan, SIRIM Berhad – ETCIO SEA

Tengku Intan Narqiah Tengku Othman (P.Tech) is the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDO, CIO) for SIRIM Berhad, a premier industrial research and technology organisation in Malaysia, and wholly owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated of the Government of Malaysia. With over forty years of experience and expertise, SIRIM Berhad is mandated as the machinery for research and technology development and the national champion of quality.

Also designated as the Group Chief Future Officer, Tengku Intan is an experienced, subject matter expert in digital transformation and digitalisation and is skilled in business processes, IT Service Management, and IT Strategy.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Tengku Intan sheds light on the best practices for cloudification and data security and what CIOs/CTOs need to keep in mind when it comes to building digitally resilient technology platforms.

What as per you are the core tenets of a forward looking, resilient digital strategy?

When businesses have to face certain predicaments, they have to pivot their strategies to become resilient and agile. In this digital era, business people cannot run away from continuously reassessing their business models and embedding diverse digital strategies to ensure their business survival. In fact, the digital strategy is always changing because you need to resolve uncharted business pain points.

For example, previously maybe you were focusing on certain areas and you knew that area is going to help the business. However, when the pandemic hits, you realised that the strategy that you have crafted earlier can no longer be applied. You have to focus on what’s going on the table right now and then focus on how to enhance that. Hence, you have to pivot your previous strategy to ensure that it remains relevant and benefits the business.

As you can see, a resilient digital strategy is always in tandem with the business strategy. They can’t live separately.

You always need to look into the business objectives and talk to the business leaders. Hence, the role of CIO or CTO or Head of IT needs to be part of top management because when the business leaders discussed their business pain points or strategies, you can start to craft how digital technologies or solutions can resolve them and eventually it is easier for you to substantiate or justify the investment of the technology solutions.

With increasing digitalisation, the lines between apps and infra blurring, the importance of data security has become a top priority for organisations. What are some of the best practices you recommend towards it?

As the national champion of quality, SIRIM plays an active role towards implementing excellent business culture by associating quality, technology and best practices. Hence, adhering to standard processes such as ISO, are embedded in our daily working life.

Specifically for data security, there are so many best practices as well as tools and technologies for you to follow and invest in. What I can advise to all is that choose what is relevant and that can adequately protect your organisation, costs that are acceptable to your budget, and plan to implement and prioritise that suits your business culture and risks in terms of data security.In other words, be practical, and protect the data that is most important to your business.

You need to ask some vital questions when it comes to data security- if this data is lost, is it going to tarnish the whole organisation? Is it going to make your organisation suffer like nobody’s business? So if you think that certain data is so valuable that it is going to destroy your organisation, then protect it by all means. However, if it won’t affect the business, putting in some protection and some governance measures will suffice rather than making it the highest priority to protect them. Whether you like it or not, we have to accept the fact that data security or cybersecurity requires an organisation to spend/invest in human resources and funding. Hence, plan your investment based on your affordability and priority.



In your view, what are the key focus areas to keep in mind while choosing cloud computing technology for your organisation? How to decide which aspects of the business to cloudify?

As SIRIM is already 100% on cloud, hence we don’t have to choose! But for those who are planning to move to the cloud, start by finding out what your business mission and vision is. Do your future business activities/transactions require your employee and customer to be accessible anywhere and anytime? In other words, are there any business processes that are working exceptionally well if not operating 24×7?

Based on this information, you can start selecting and prioritizing which business areas that require to cloudify or not. Always go back to what the business wants and needs. So again, cloudify your business within the affordability of your resources and budgets.

SIRIM took baby steps when we started to cloudify our collaboration tools way back in 2013. Again, choose which one is the most pressing business need where your employee and customer want to access their business activities anytime and anywhere, so that’s where you cloudify it.

Your one piece of advice to CIOs/CTOs when it comes to building digitally resilient technology platforms?

In our area, technology changes extremely fast and rapidly; so you can’t keep abreast with them. However, as a CIO or a CTO you need to always be willing to unlearn, learn or relearn, because there’s always new technologies that can help you and your business better.

The role of the CIO and CTO is now shifting from being inwards looking, local and reactive to more outward-looking, global, proactive, and futuristic. Reflecting on these changes, SIRIM changed my position to Chief Future Officer, where SIRIM is embracing, changing and advancing their business model from brick and mortar to a digital native. As CIO/CTO, you have to continuously embed yourself in the future mode, and be wary of the present issues but visionary towards new frontier at the same time. Dreaming is good but at the same time, you need to be practical. Always be on the business side. It is not about technology marvels, but it is about business marvels that make business prevail.

One last thing and then I want to know, especially when it comes to Malaysia, so what are some of the tech trends that CIOs and CTOs are focusing on these days?

In the last few years, the Government of Malaysia has focused on and started to embrace cloud computing due to the digital economy spikes during the pandemic. In addition, the importance of digitalisation and digitisation was heightened and many government agencies offered assistance in the area of capabilities building and funding.

While many SMEs are slowly embracing digitisation, global companies are at the forefront of these technologies, hence their requirement is different where high-speed broadband or 5G are needed.

Repeatedly, it was mentioned that the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation for many parts of the world, and in Malaysia, E-commerce and logistics have been booming, and the trend continues. The downside of this healthy movement, it attracts many hackers and dark opportunists and hence Cybersecurity becoming a mandatory trend which you cannot simply ignore.