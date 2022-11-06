This is how long the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign lasts – Meristation USA

We know that the central claim of Call of Duty lies in the multiplayer mode, which extends for months and months in the hands of players. But it is also true that this successful game franchise has given us unforgettable moments through its campaigns. In them, the action-driven, dramatic, and Hollywood blockbuster-like spectacle has stolen our breath on more than one occasion. Of course, Modern Warfare 2 will have its own dose of adrenaline.

You will only have to set aside one or two evenings to get through Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

Call of Duty campaigns (and those of war franchises in general) are not usually very long. It has been the case of only four hours in some installments. For Modern Warfare 2 we will have to save between five and six hours of our time, something more than the first Modern Warfare, which stayed, with luck, in the 5. If you raise it to the highest difficulty, which we know that veterans of the franchise like challenges, that duration should increase. Once completed, the Veteran’s difficulty would be unlocked, repeating the adventure sweating to the last drop.

There are 17 missions that this time have more open spaces and therefore less directed. They also have a higher standard difficulty than usual. All of this results in the increase in duration that we have mentioned.

Once we know each phase inside out and have identified the most intense and spectacular moments, there is nothing like going downstairs and inviting family members to show them a session of the highest level of popcorn cinema. In this sense, it would not be bad, if the campaigns were enabled separately in exchange for a small fee. We are sure that there is a niche of players, more accustomed to the narrative component, who would buy it just for this kind of enjoyment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC., Players with a digital preorder now have early access to this campaign.

