This Viral, Chef-Approved Hack For 5-Minute Salmon Makes The Easiest Meal (Even If It’s Kind Of Strange)

Without any marinating, I was truly shocked at just how much flavor was imparted by the soy sauce, agave, and seasoned salt mixture, especially compared to Stephen King’s version which was objectively on the bland side. TBH, it’s an excellent reminder that sometimes you don’t need to shake an entire jar of a spice blend onto your food to make it taste good. The simple, sweet-savory contrast between the soy sauce and agave made the whole thing irresistible, and honestly, I would never know it was made in the microwave if you didn’t tell me.