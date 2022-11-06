Categories
Till: What To Know About The Movie Before You Watch


Of the many fall movies out this season, we’d imagine a historical drama about Emmett Till isn’t the first on one’s list, but if you go out of your way to check it out, you’re unlikely to be disappointed. Till is among the most praised movies, for critics and audiences alike, of the year, for many good reasons. (Check out our Till review). It not only tells the story of Emmett Till’s murder, but about the subsequent trial and its place in the Civil Rights Movement, all through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. 

Before you watch the movie, you may have a few questions. Here’s what you need to know before seeing Till, from someone who has seen it and highly recommends it. 

The Mother Of Emmett Till Is The Most Central To Till’s Story



