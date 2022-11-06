Ukraine live briefing: U.S. nudges Kyiv to ease negotiation stance; Zelensky calls out Iran on drones

On Saturday, Iran acknowledged publicly for the first time that it had given Russia deadly drones — albeit before the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion began in February. Zelensky called Tehran’s statement a “confession,” after weeks of attacks from Iranian Shahed drones .

The United States is pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reconsider his stance against negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports . The effort is intended as a means to maintain international support, not necessarily to induce bargaining between the warring nations.

Russia strips climate advocate of citizenship: Climate activist Arshak Makichyan, 28, who fled Russia to Berlin in March after the invasion of Ukraine, is no longer Russian, according to the government. A Moscow court decided to strip Makichyan along with his father and his brother — who both remain in Russia — of their citizenship, in what appears to be payback for his public antiwar statements.