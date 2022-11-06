Vacaville doubles team tops Vanden pair for section tennis championship

FAIRFIELD — The Sac-Joaquin Section Division II doubles final featured a local matchup as sisters Nia Macay and Gabriella Perry defeated Vanden’s Sasha Smith and Delaney Ramsell 6-3, 6-1 for the title Friday at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.

Macay and Perry defeated Chloe Marquis and Emma Ngo of Manteca 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the finals.

“It was a great day to watch some awesome tennis,” Vacaville head coach Ava Ascher said in an email.

Smith and Ramsell defeated the No. 2 seed Malvike Seth and Lizzie Su of Mountain House 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

“I was extremely happy with how they played throughout the tournament this year,” Vanden head coach Stan Lewis said in an email. “They played smart, aggressive tennis with mental toughness.”

Vanden will now face Oakmont at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Roseville at Johnson Ranch for the Division III team title. Vacaville has a semifinal final match in Division II on the road Monday against Woodcreek.

