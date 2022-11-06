Woman who’s never had botox or surgery shares ‘best kept anti-aging se





Sophia Le Page shared the “best kept anti-aging secret every woman needs to know” after claiming “everyone is surprised by her age”.

Sophia, who uses her social media and online coaching and courses to teach women to “be free of the past and powerfully feminine” claimed to have a powerful anti-ageing secret. The content creator, who has 11K followers on her TikTok account @feminineleadership, said: “Everyone is surprised when I tell them my age. I’m going to the best anti-ageing secret there is.” Revealing her age, Sophia said: “I’m 42 and I’ve had no botox or any surgical or non-surgical anti-ageing treatments or procedures. What’s my secret? Feminine energy and embodiment practices.” Practitioners of “feminine embodiment practices” says these are actions that help a person to embrace their feminine side. Activities often suggested include dancing and yoga. READ MORE: ‘Most common’ beauty mistake ‘can age you significantly’

How to look younger Exercise Exercise is good for the body and makes you look younger too. It’s important to get aerobic exercise to boost the health of the respiratory system and to train the muscles too. Try walking, dancing, cycling, or swimming. Sleep Sleeping well is scientifically linked to looking younger. It lowers the risk of most age-related health issues and keeps you feeling energised. Drink Drinking enough water has been proven to keep skin looking younger because it is healthier. The Eatwell Guide says the average Briton should drink six to eight cups or glasses of fluid a day.

If you’re looking for a natural anti-ageing product, a skin and aesthetics expert has suggested one to use “morning, afternoon and evening”. Dr Jaffer Khan, a plastic surgeon and Medical Director at Aesthetics International has over 26 years of experience in the world of dermatology and aesthetics, suggested aloe vera. He explained: “I simply use pure aloe vera gel in the morning, afternoon, and evening. “It’s a routine for me. Even before I go out, I use this because it gives the skin a healthy glow and over time, I have found it to be very beneficial.”

