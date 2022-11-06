‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham talks new power hierarchy in season five

IMDb / Paramount

Paramount’s number-one series is heading back to our screens in just under a week, and Yellowstone fans are waiting for the next chapter with bated breath.

The series stars are just as eager to share their hard work with adoring fans, and Gil Birmingham, who breathes life into Chief Thomas Rainwater, is sharing some insight into the trials and tribulations in the fifth season. First and foremost, Birmingham tells TVLine that things on the reservation are changing significantly.

“There are 300 jobs that are going to be lost, and there are promises that Rainwater’s made to the reservation, and those things are gonna fall apart, which will make him vulnerable. We’ll have some internal conflict as a result of that.”

Of course, Rainwater couldn’t have known that the promises would be so detrimentally untrue; at the time he was making them, he was confident things would end up going a certain way. With the introduction of Market Equities, everything changed.

Things also took a turn whenever John Dutton was sworn into governor; it’s something that’s going to change the very fabric of the relationship between the family and the reservation.

“It’s very ambiguous, because it’s kind of the deconstruction of some alliances and plans that had already been set in place in season four.”

One of the most significant alliances changing (even though fans are holding out hope for a miracle) looks to be that of Rainwater and Dutton. They came together to defeat a more immense evil than either posed to one another, but it’s evident in everything Birmingham says that John’s new job could be their untimely undoing.

Click to zoom

The undoing we’re okay with is that of Market Equities because let’s be frank; we can’t wait to see what happens to Caroline Warner when she realizes she’s still not going to be able to bulldoze over the Dutton family.

“Market Equities was not anticipating John being a policy maker and entering the political fiewills going to be a very different power position of leverage for him. I know that his objective is for his own land, so I’ve got to reassess. I don’t know quite how that’s going to affect us.”

Here’s hoping both sides can look at the bigger picture and continue to see the significance of working together rather than allowing the unfamiliar territory to cause them to retreat to a place of fear rather than understanding. We love the progress they’ve made together, and fans can’t get enough of these leaders and the ways they’re so similar yet different as they try to do what’s best for their people.

Yellowstone‘s exciting fifth season kicks off on Nov. 13, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.