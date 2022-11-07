12 LGBTQ+ Films You’ll Want To Put On Your Watchlist This Winter

Marvel has a long way to go with its rather piss-poor LGBTQ+ representation across its nearly two dozen films, but once again it seems Black Panther is here to do some heavy lifting.

Wakanda Forever will notably include a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer before filming, and feature his character’s death in the story, with a new person to take over the mantle of Black Panther.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke will return to the sequel, while Michaela Coel will star as a new queer character, alongside Dominique Thorne, who will portray Ironheart, one of Ironman’s successor.

The sequel will primarily focus on the threat of the mutant Namor, who leads his underwater nation against Wakanda.

The film will release in theaters on Nov. 11.