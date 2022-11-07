4 Out Of The 5 Spice Girls Celebrated Geri’s Birthday And Danced Around While Singing Their Own Song

I grew up with the Spice Girls.
I don’t care how many times they reunite in real life, whenever it happens, I love it.
Once upon a time, I wrote in my diary about Geri leaving the Spice Girls and how it RUINED MY LIFE. Now, I wish I could tell 9-year-old me not to cry. That everything is fine now.
So fine that this past weekend, Geri celebrated her 50th birthday, and 4/5 Spice Girls were in attendance. Mel B. was the only one not there.
And at this party, they danced and sang along to “Say You’ll Be There.”
I never say this, but…MY HEART.
Also, Richard E. Grant was there, which was a bonus reunion.
He played Clifford, their tour manager in Spice World.
I cry over the whole thing.
Bless the DJ who knew it would be a good idea to play their song. We thank you. <3
