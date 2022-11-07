Activision Teases ‘Full Premium’ Call of Duty Release Coming in 2023

Breaking: Activision’s new financial release seems to confirm there’s a new, full premium Call of Duty game in 2023.

“with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.” pic.twitter.com/n0GVH1C8Wf

