Amy Schumer Says Her Son Gene Was Hospitalized For RSV While She Was Preparing To Host “Saturday Night Live”

The comedian just revealed that while she was in the middle of rehearsing for the show, her 3-year-old son Gene was admitted to the hospital with RSV.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms — but can be dangerous for babies and young children.
Currently, the surge of RSV is causing a shortage in pediatric hospital beds with a “500% increase in positive tests in children that have been admitted for upper respiratory infections.”
“This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV,” Amy wrote on Instagram.
Despite being busy preparing for the show, Amy says she was able to be with Gene the entire time.
“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” Amy shared.
And thankfully, Amy says Gene is now at home and “better.”
She added a thank you to the SNL cast and crew for their understanding as well as a shoutout for the hospital staff who helped them.
“Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us,” Amy wrote, adding, “Shoutout to all the parents going though this right now.”
