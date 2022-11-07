Beatles Revolver Box Set Mistake Could Be A Nice Collector’s Item

Copies of the new “Revolver” LP set, with misprint on the spine, sits at a Target store in Northeast Philadelphia, November 5, 2022

Beatles fans and collectors were alerted last week to a big mistake on one of The Beatles Revolver Special Edition sets released last month. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed collectors to notice that, on the LP box set bundle (with t-shirt included) that is being sold by Target, the spine on the box set cover reads, “REVOLER,” missing the second “v.” This only affects the spine on the outside cover of the LP box bundle, and not the spine of the LP cover itself. But still!!

That’s my friend, and serious Beatles collector, Charlie Leonard holding up his LP set that he purchased over the weekend at the Target on Roosevelt Boulevard and Haldeman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. This misprint version is being sold at all Target stores that sell vinyl. It’s also been reported that the “REVOLER” version is being sold as a bundle on Amazon, though I’ve not gotten confirmation from anyone who actually purchased one from them.

While your first instinct might be to think, “jeez, who does quality control over there at Apple? Is anyone paying attention?”, this glaring error doesn’t surprise me one bit. There have been typos, misspellings and erroneous bits of information released on Beatles albums and singles (solo and together) ever since the group started. On their very first promo single in the UK, “Love Me Do,” the songwriters are listed as “Lennon & McArtney” – not a good start!

In fact, below you will see many examples of mistakes made on Beatles and Beatles solo releases over the years. It’s truly remarkable that this happens so frequently.

The question now becomes, will this misspelled version of the album become a valuable collector’s item? It all depends on how many more of these are pressed with the correct spelling. If sales of this errored set peak early, and there isn’t a second run of sets pressed, then this misprint version won’t be any more valuable than it would have been if it were spelled correctly. If collector’s scoop all of these up, and control how many are out there, that could raise the price somewhat. I’m definitely monitoring eBay to see if any of these sets are showing up for an inflated price.

Of course, the cynic in me also wonders if this is a clever marketing move so collectors buy multiple copies of the same album. I doubt it, though, as it wouldn’t be worth it to make a nice package look bad just to sell a few extra copies.

Regardless, if you’re the kind of music fan who likes to collect anomalies, this is right up your alley!

Thanks to my pal Charlie Leonard for his assistance with this article.

11 Beatles Album Mistakes That Could Turn Into Cash

