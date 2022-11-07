Benedict Cumberbatch Explains A Major Challenge Making Avengers Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals an unexpected challenge when making Avengers movies. Functioning as Marvel Studios’ crossover projects, the Avengers movies tend to culminate Phases in the Infinity Saga. That is about to change as the blockbusters are now reserved towards the end of the Multiverse Saga, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars set to wrap up the current storytelling era in the MCU. Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is expected to play a pivotal part in the aforementioned movies, in light of his unparalleled knowledge when it comes to multiple realities and timelines in the franchise.

While Doctor Strange wasn’t introduced until MCU Phase 3, he became an integral part of the Infinity Saga’s culmination. The sorcerer played a big part in the fight against Thanos as the only character who knew how to defeat the Titan. He was also responsible for setting the Avengers’ plan in motion for victory. While he was a big part of Avengers: Infinity War, he did have a smaller role in Avengers: Endgame. Nonetheless, it didn’t impact his overall importance to the narrative.

Having experienced working on Marvel Studios’ Avengers films, Cumberbatch gets candid about a surprising challenge when working on them. Speaking with The Talks, the actor reveals that it’s actually quite difficult pulling off the emotional scenes in Avengers films, not because of the nature of the movies, but because they can be very busy. This means that the storytelling is usually fast-paced, which doesn’t leave them enough time to establish the emotional gravitas needed. Read Cumberbatch’s full quote below:

It’s not some sort of acting gym where you’re stripping off layers of self to reveal a layer of truth all the time. You are working to do some of that but in the heartbeat of making a massive film like ‘The Avengers,’ for example, it can be tough getting that one moment of emotion absolutely nailed in five minutes because that’s all the time they have because of the other, bigger things around it.

​​​​​​​Cumberbatch’s quote makes Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame even more impressive. Now knowing how tricky it is to stage and deliver emotional moments, it’s clear that everyone in the extended MCU cast brought their A-game to incorporate humanity into two blockbusters. What makes this better is the fact that the movies even feature totally CGI characters, such as Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Despite the absurdity of the circumstances of their filming, the actors and filmmakers were still able to come up with narratives that resonate with many people. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany filming Vision’s death with Josh Brolin’s fully CGI Thanos is perhaps the best example of this. As silly as the cast felt doing the scene, it resulted in arguably one of the most emotional moments in Avengers: Infinity War.

Aside from the narrative expectations for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, this is going to be their biggest challenge. The MCU’s backbone has always been having grounded characters that fans can root for, and with several of the franchise’s founding members now gone, Marvel Studios need to ensure that the Multiverse Saga is fronted with heroes the public can get behind. In any case, there’s no scarcity of talent in the universe now. It will all boil down to how these new players will be utilized for the next Avengers projects.

Source: The Talks