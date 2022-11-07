Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News

A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.

The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and olive Pokémon, Smoliv. So if you’re sensitive to that type of spoilers then you’ll want to start looking at muting keywords on social media.

When it comes to new Pokemon that haven’t leaked, Gimmeghoul was revealed over the weekend and the official Pokemon Twitter account has announced a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will air tomorrow November 8 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

But let’s say you’ve seen enough Pokemon trailers and you want something new to get excited for, then you might want to pay attention to Wednesday November 9th.

There is a Nintendo Indie World Showcase scheduled to take place Wednesday, November 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET and it will run for about 25 minutes. There have not been any specific games mentioned, but for comparison sake, the last Indie world features games like Ooblets, Silt and Gunbrella, a game that I recently played a demo for on Steam Deck and I’m very excited for the full release.

Another game I’m waiting for is Final Fantasy XVI, a game that you’ll need a PS5 for if you’re not willing to be patient. We’ve already known for some time that the game would be an exclusive, but now a new Playstation commercial has confirmed–at around the 14 second mark–that FF16 will be a PS5 exclusive for only 6 months. This timeframe pales in comparison to another upcoming Square Enix release, Forspoken, which launches January 24 and will be a PlayStation console exclusive for two years