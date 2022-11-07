Biden braced as midterms threaten to trigger a ‘political crisis’

President Joe Biden is braced for political turmoil as midterm elections loom over America. The President has been warned he could face a crisis “much worse” than the January 2021 Capitol attack if voters are not reasonably satisfied with the result. The news comes as a number of Trump-backed candidates look set to secure spots in Congress and the former president hinted at a 2024 return to the forefront of politics.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, political commentator Andrew Neil warned the American political system could soon deteriorate into the chaos witnessed after the last presidential election.

He reported: “Democracy requires two things to work: It requires a winner and secondly it requires the loser to recognise the winner. In 2020, that didn’t happen.

“Donald Trump wouldn’t recognise the winner and a lot of people who think like him are about to be elected to the congress and to state legislature who determine how you count and certify presidential elections in the United States.

“You also have a bunch of people on the left of the Democrat Party who think if it is very close they will do a Donald Trump, they will not accept the result. This is why I think there is a danger of a political crisis in America.”