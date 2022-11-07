Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Exits Project, Says Soundtrack Is ‘Not My Artistic Intent’

Seasoned composer Sarah Schachner will no longer be involved with the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, leaving fans to wonder about the status of the game’s soundtrack.

As reported by Variety, Schachner cited “challenges in the working dynamic with the game’s audio director” as the reasons for her departure. While not named by Schachner in the statement she released on Twitter, Stephen Miller is listed as the audio director on Modern Warfare 2.

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Here is my statement regarding that: pic.twitter.com/UEqgpCTjUg— Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) November 3, 2022

Elaborating on the reason for her departure, Schachner explains that “over the past couple of months, the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging, and I don’t see any path forward. As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it’s been taken out of my hands.”

It seems that differences of opinion regarding the final master of the Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack lie at the heart of the split, as Schachner notes that “what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering”.

Schachner has been working on the Call of Duty franchise ever since she was brought in to help score 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. She is responsible for some very recognisable themes, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Anthem, and Far Cry 3, amongst many more. A soundtrack has been released alongside every major Call of Duty game, and Modern Warfare 2’s own will be the 20th such release by our count.

