Countdown’s Rachel Riley addresses family ‘mistake’

“Our passport may say one thing but out hearts are with our family, friends and everyone still in Ukraine that are fighting for their freedom and lives.”

He added: “We will need your support now more than ever.

“Let’s come together and make a difference through Art!”

The post itself was written by Pasha and Anya Garnis, who run the upcoming show Rise Up With the Arts together.

The two are both Russian nationals and former dance partners.

It continues: “It only feels right that our show, Rise Up With the Arts, along with 3 charities that we are supporting, will now focus on donating funds raised to the Save the Children charity that helps children and young people affected by this terrible conflict.”