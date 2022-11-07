Cynthia Lennon Said Mo Was ‘So Heartbroken’ to Split with the Beatles’ Drummer Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr was married to his first wife for about a decade. According to Cynthia Lennon, though, Mo Starkey found the divorce difficult, even driving into a brick wall after learning about the drummer’s latest affair.

What happened to Ringo Starr’s first wife Maureen?

English drummer and songwriter Ringo Starr of the Beatles with his wife Maureen Cox during their honeymoon | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

He’s the songwriter behind “Octopus’s Garden,” and the drummer behind “Twist and Shout,” “Come Together,” and “Hey Jude.” Aside from creating music with the Beatles, Ringo Starr began a relationship with hairdresser Maureen Cox.

The two were married in 1965, having their first child, Zak Richard Starkey, shortly after. According to Rare.US, “in 1967, Maureen would give birth to another son, Jason, and a daughter, Lee, in 1970.”

Primarily due to Starr’s affair, the couple officially ended their relationship in 1975. This wasn’t the preference of Mo Starkey, according to accounts from Cynthia Lennon.