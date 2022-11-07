Categories
Cynthia Lennon Said Mo Was ‘So Heartbroken’ to Split with the Beatles’ Drummer Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr was married to his first wife for about a decade. According to Cynthia Lennon, though, Mo Starkey found the divorce difficult, even driving into a brick wall after learning about the drummer’s latest affair. 

What happened to Ringo Starr’s first wife Maureen?

English drummer Ringo Starr of the Beatles with his wife Maureen Cox during their honeymoon
English drummer and songwriter Ringo Starr of the Beatles with his wife Maureen Cox during their honeymoon | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

He’s the songwriter behind “Octopus’s Garden,” and the drummer behind “Twist and Shout,” “Come Together,” and “Hey Jude.” Aside from creating music with the Beatles, Ringo Starr began a relationship with hairdresser Maureen Cox. 

