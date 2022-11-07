EastEnders’ Kellie Shirley announces her surprise pregnancy aged 41

Kellie Shirley, who is best known by soap fans for playing Carly Wicks in BBC soap EastEnders, has announced her “shock” pregnancy. The actress, who is already a proud mum to twins, is happy to be welcoming another child with husband Phil Davies.

The star made the exciting announcement as she posed with her adorable seven-year-old twins Louie and Pearl.

She also revealed the new baby’s gender, after admitting it was a “shock” to be pregnant again, given that she “barely sees her husband”.

After sharing that she will be giving birth to a baby boy, Kellie added that her children had very different reactions to the news.

“Pearl was so excited and has been drawing lovely little cards and a welcome pack.

