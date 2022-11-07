Ellie Simmonds dubbed a ‘humble role model’ by pro Joanne Clifton





Remember, remember the 5th of November…and it certainly was a night to remember! Hamza started the night off with a BANG with his incredible Cha Cha Cha. I mean, the way he moved and co-ordinated his body, and the way he used his feet in such a fast dance was second to none.

Helen was an absolute firecracker in her Jive. Such a shame about the mistake as, without it, it would have been a 40! Kym was sizzlingly sensual and yet intensely calm in her Argentine tango. This was the dance of the night for me. Now, in my opinion, the judges were very harsh on Ellie T. Rumba is hard, if not the hardest dance. You are so exposed as it’s so slow, and I thought she did well. Yes, it needed more ooze and more resistance, but come on Craig! A 3!? READ MORE:Salma Hayek pours jaw-dropping curves into busty rhinestone gown

Tyler was good, but he just needs to sort out a few technical things in his Ballroom. We aren’t used to seeing him so low on the leaderboard. However, his out of hold was good. And then we have Tony. If he’d have not gotten over excited, this would have been another ‘Gangnam Style’ dance and would have gone down in history. Just focus Tony! You are good and getting better each week!

Did The Right Couple Get Banished to the Tower? So incredibly difficult this week. Ellie did a wonderful Charleston, her best dance yet. Molly did a gorgeous Foxtrot. The thing is, Foxtrot is an extremely difficult dance technically and Charleston is more about character and performance. They were both at the top of their game, but Molly was able to pull off the tricky technique and ultimately that got her through.

So yes, the right one went. But massive well done to both Nikita and Ellie for everything this series. Just a personal note from me: Ellie Simmonds OBE is a multiple time Paralympic Champion. If she wanted to be, she COULD be arrogant about that. She is the most humble and lovely person. She is an absolute role model to up and coming athletes and competitors in any area, in terms of her work ethic, manners and kindness. Someone to learn from.

