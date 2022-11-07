England Women: Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs withdraw from Lionesses squad ahead of Japan and Norway friendlies

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs have withdrawn from the latest Lionesses squad having both arrived at St George’s Park with minor injury concerns.

Both reported for duty at England’s training base on Sunday, but neither are part of the team travelling to Spain on Monday evening – a decision taken in consultation with their respective clubs.

Everton defender Gabby George has been called up as a replacement, while Jess Park has also replaced Fran Kirby, who is recovering from a viral infection.

Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo is fit after pulling out of the last squad with injury, but Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and West Ham defender Lucy Parker remain unavailable.

Alessia Russo (right) is back after missing out with injury





Uncapped duo Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson have been called up for the first time, but there is still no place for former captain Steph Houghton.

The Lionesses will spend the final international camp of the year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Spain, as they look to close out a memorable year, which featured victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February followed by Euro 2022 success in the summer.

England play Japan on November 11, kick-off 7pm, followed by a meeting with Norway, on November 15, kick-off 7pm.

Wiegman: Perfect WC preparation

England Women head coach, Sarina Wiegman says former captain Steph Houghton is still not ready to compete for her country and needs playing minutes to stand any chance of returning to the squad.



England head coach Sarina Wiegman:

“These will again be two good challenging games for us which is just what we want and need at this stage.

“We will come up against one team in Norway that we know plenty about and who are building again under Hege [Riise].

“However, before then we have a tough match against Japan, who are bringing a different style of play which is a good preparation for the World Cup.”

England Women squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy Maciver, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Gabby George.

Midfielders: Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Jess Park.

Forwards: Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson, Ebony Salmon.