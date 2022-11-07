Extremely strong writing remains hallmark of ‘Yellowstone’

A successful TV show must have a great story, good acting and an interesting setting. Those are the reasons the Paramount+ series “Yellowstone” has become one of the biggest productions not only in the streaming world but across all television platforms. The launch of the fourth season attracted 14 million total viewers while the finale drew in 15 million.

The elements that have made the show a hit since it launched will continue when the fifth season launches Nov. 13 on the streaming service. “Yellowstone” will once again be written by the award-winning Taylor Sheridan, it returns the strong acting ensemble topped by Oscar-winner Kevin Costner and again will feature some of the most stunning landscapes as backdrops.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks, says, “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts.”

What has caught the attention of TV viewers is the story of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family must remain united to deal with shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

The cast that deals with these storylines also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Birmingham portrays Thomas Rainwater, chief of the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation. He has made it his mission to reclaim the Yellowstone ranch from the Dutton family because he considers it stolen from the Native Americans who originally inhabited it.

He and his fellow actors must deal with the finely crafted scripts from Sheridan each week. It is a blessing to be working on a show where the writing is so strong while dealing with the pressure of trying to live up to those words with his acting.

“It certainly takes the onus off of whether I am doing quality work and is this all going to make sense. Or is it going to be entertaining enough,” Birmingham says. “At the same time you want to live up to the quality of work that he is writing.

“You don’t want to fall short so you want to bring your A game.”

Birmingham laughs and adds that the downside of being part of a production with such quality writing is that it spoils an actor when they look at other projects. He has had plenty of opportunity to see the lesser written projects having been a professional actor since 1986.

The Texas native has worked on TV and in films with credits that include the “Twilight” saga plus ‘Animal Kingdom,” “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “House of Cards” and

“Nip/Tuck.” He was able to find another well-written project to work on during a break between seasons of “Yellowstone” with “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

As for the new season of “Yellowstone,” Birmingham promises that the quality work will continue with big political issues and more family drama. A lot of what members of the Dutton clan are dealing with this season will feature Luke Grimes and Kelly Asbille who play husband and wife.

Grimes’ role of Kayce Dutton is a former US Navy SEAL and John Dutton’s younger son. After living on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation with his Native American wife, Monica (Asbille), and son, they moved to the Dutton Ranch.

Asbille echoes Birmingham’s words when talking about the standout quality of writing she sees in each “Yellowstone” episode. The strong scripts make her work harder as an actor.

“It’s a real gift but you want to make sure you do it justice,” Asbille says.

Grimes finds the work to be emotional draining because of the intensity Sheridan puts in all of his scripts. He has to prepare himself to be able to breathe life into what he calls the crazy circumstances in which the characters find themselves. The writing does make the job easier for him.

Both actors come to “Yellowstone” with diverse resumes. Grimes has worked on projects ranging from “True Blood” to “Fifty Shades of Gray.” Past work for Asbille includes “Teen Wolf,” “Gaslight” and “Fargo.”

The actors will both be dealing with big family issues in the upcoming season. For Grimes, that means Kayce is facing new father/son issues now that John Dutton is Governor.

Asbille has a weightier problem. Her character is pregnant and that meant having to wear heavy prosthetics in every scene.

“Have you seen that bump? It looks like I am pregnant with twins,” Asbille says with a laugh. “It was a great practice run for me and a great learning experience.”