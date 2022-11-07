Four firefighters tackle blaze at railway station in Lydd, Kent

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning with the provincial brigade releasing an alert at 1.18am.

Residents who live near Romney Road have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

The advice comes due to the risk of smoke inhalation due to the nearby fire.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service stated that “four fire engines are at the scene” and “crews are working to extinguish the fire”.

Residents have also been encouraged to share the message with people they know in the affected area in Lydd.

Kent Fire & Rescue said: “Please share this information with any loved ones or neighbours in the affected area, who might not have access to the internet or social media. Thank you.”

