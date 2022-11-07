Gemma Atkinson’s rescue attempt comes to tragic end as Gorka is away

Gemma Atkinson, 37, will have saddened many of her 1.8m Instagram followers on Monday when she encountered a seriously unwell pigeon when she was in the woods. The discovery left Gemma flustered and she called on her followers for advice.
She explained: “So, I’m in a predicament. There’s an injured pigeon.
“It can’t fly, it’s just walking around, limp.
“There are four crows in the tree that keep attacking it.
“What am I supposed to do with it? I’ve got no box or nothing. Can I put it in the car? Maybe I should try and get a box from one of the houses.
“But them crows are just going to peck it to death.
“Oh my god why does this always happen to me!”
Shortly after, Gemma wrapped the bird in a towel and placed it in the passenger area of her car.
Then, Gemma updated fans with sad news of the pigeon’s condition.
After burying the bird in the woods and returning home, Gemma quipped that Gorka would have been “fuming” if he was there.
She wrote: “If Gorka was here he’d be fuming at having to sit with a dead bird in the car. Always have a towel in my boot for rescues!”
Gorka is currently training with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Helen Skelton as they prepare to take on the eighth week in the competition.
Helen and Gorka were saved by the public once again after they wowed with their Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae.
The routine was so good that they were at the top of the leaderboard with 37 points, behind just Hamza Yassin and Jowita.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.55pm on BBC One.
