Good Reasons to Move to Florida, According to a Travel Magazine | L. Cane | NewsBreak Original

It’s no secret that Florida is one of the most popular moving destinations in the United States. In the summer of 2022, the real estate website Redfin found that Florida topped the country as the most popular location for relocating homebuyers. In particular, Miami and Tampa were Florida’s most popular cities for those looking to relocate, also according to Redfin.

It’s not a mystery as to whether or not people are coming to Florida, but it might be up for debate as to why they’re coming.

The Canadian travel publication Drift recently published an article entitled “5 Good Reasons to Move to Florida.” Here are some of the reasons that Drift listed, as well as some statistics about each argument.

No State Income Tax: Drift correctly noted that Florida does not have a state income tax. However, not everyone considers that Florida does tax some everyday things such as property, sales and use, tobacco, and fuel, to name a few. Still, even with these taxes, the overall taxation in Florida is considered to be individual-friendly.

The Food and the Beaches: Drift noted that some of Florida’s beaches – like Siesta Key – are award-winning. This is true. Several of Florida’s beaches have taken the top spot of Dr. Beach’s “America’s Best Beach” award.

But the publication made it sound like many Floridians enjoyed the beaches daily, writing that:

“…all this is literally next door — 10 minutes from home or 5 minutes from work. You can spend time and take a break or have lunch on the beach.”

This claim may arguably be a bit of a stretch. While some people do have a beach within proximity, others do not. While Florida has around 825 miles of beaches, the state spans 65,758 square miles, so not every Floridian will have access to a beach for lunch.

Drift also claimed that Florida offers unique fresh seafood dining and that you don’t have to eat at an expensive restaurant to experience it. One could make a good argument that this is true. Southern Living has written about dive restaurants that serve delicious seafood in Florida.

The Climate: Drift praised the subtropical climate of Florida and admitted that it was humid for much of the year. It also noted that plants and vegetation thrive year-round.

It’s true that Florida is subtropical, but there is variation in temperatures. Florida’s hottest months are July and August, which have an average temperature of 82.6. Its coldest month is January, with an average temperature of 59.3.

The preference for warmer weather is not surprising when you consider that a pew research poll found that, by a margin of 2 to 1, respondents preferred a balmy climate to a chilly one. And Florida would definitely be considered balmy by many.

Amusement Parks: Drift noted that Florida has many popular amusement parks such as Disney World, Universal Studios, and Busch Gardens. Florida is indeed a popular destination for amusement parks. In 2021, Walt Disney World had around 57,000 visitors per day.

Cheaper Real Estate Prices: Drift noted that Florida real estate prices are cheaper than in other states and that one will generally be able to get a larger home for the money.

In reality, in 2022, real estate prices skyrocketed in Florida. According to the Motley Fool, the average home price in Florida is currently around $415,762. That’s higher than the average home price in the United States, which is around $354,649. Still, people coming from places like New Jersey, where the average home costs over $480,000 may save money buying a home in Florida.

According to Home Advisor, new construction homes in Florida typically measure around 2,000 – 2,500 square feet, which is similar to the 2,561 square feet that are the average for new construction in the United States.