Gwen Stefani dazzles in rocker chic for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event

Gwen Stefani strutted into the event wearing statement white platform stiletto boots with fishnets and a daringly short skirt.

Her unique style was emphasised in her skirt which offered aspects of tartan, leopard, checker and tie-dye patterns.

She completed the outfit with a denim vest, Sex Pistols t-shirt and understated choker necklace.

Appearing in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, Gwen led a string of celebrity attendees.

This year’s inductees include Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Carly Simon among several others.

The singer gushed over producer Jimmy Lovine who was also inducted, as she shared on Instagram: “Never in my wildest dreams would i have ever believed u if u told me that Jimmy Iovine would’ve seen what he saw in me.

“And then to have the opportunity to sit in the audience and watch him receive an induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I just can’t put the feeling into words.” (sic)