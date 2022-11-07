Harry Potter: The Cast’s Highest-Grossing Non-Harry Potter Movies, According To Box Office Mojo

Daniel Radcliffe stars in the new Weird Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and between playing the parody songwriter and acting in other bizarre movies, audiences have stopped seeing Radcliffe as Harry Potter. That’s a huge accomplishment, as he had long been connected to the character, but he isn’t the only Harry Potter actor who has had huge success following the end of the series.





When it comes to box office success, some actors have even starred in movies that grossed more than any Harry Potter release. Between Pixar movies, superhero releases, and live-action Disney remakes, these British actors have brought in billions for studios.

10/10 Rupert Grint – Postman Pat: The Movie (2014) – $8.6 Million

Rupert Grint hasn’t quite had the huge movie star career that his costars have enjoyed, but that seems like a choice more than anything. Grint has starred in mostly indie movies with micro-budgets of around $1 million ever since his stint as Ron Weasley, seemingly working on projects that he’s interested in, with the closest thing to a franchise film being Postman Pat: The Movie.

The 2014 release is by far the highest-grossing of his movies outside of the wizarding world. In the animated movie, Grint voices Josh, the winner of a singing contest that Pat takes part in. The movie is based on the British cartoon of the same name, so while it might be unheard of all over the world, it was a big success in the UK, making $8.6 million (via The Numbers).

9/10 Maggie Smith – Hook (1991) – $300.9 Million

Most would expect Harry Potter actors’ highest-grossing movies to follow The Deathly Hallows Part 2, as they’d be offered bigger roles, are more recognizable, and inflation means that films will generally make more. But Maggie Smith’s highest-grossing film actually arrived long before The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Smith is a seasoned actor and has been acting with Hollywood heavyweights and celebrated directors long before the Harry Potter series. The actor starred in the Steven Spielberg-directed Hook alongside Robin Williams. It’s one of the best childhood movies that’s universally hated, but regardless of people’s opinions of the pirate movie, it still managed to make $300.9 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo.)

8/10 Daniel Radcliffe – Now You See Me 2 (2016) – $334.9 Million

Like Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe has been extremely selective when it comes to his movie roles since the Harry Potter series ended, but he’s had a lot more success than his costar. Though he’s mostly starred in indie movies, with the most recent being the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, one major studio release he starred in was the entertaining popcorn flick, Now You See Me 2.

The magician movie made marginally less than its predecessor, but its total box office gross of $334.9 million (via Box Office Mojo) is still a great result for a non-superhero movie or long-running movie franchise in the 2010s. However, as he’s a fan favorite to play Wolverine in the MCU, his highest-grossing movie could be a billion-dollar Marvel film in the coming years.

7/10 Michael Gambon – The King’s Speech (2010) – $424 Million

Playing Dumbledore for the bulk of the Harry Potter movies, it would have been hard to see Michael Gambon in any other role outside of the white-bearded wizard. However, The King’s Speech was one of the first examples of the actor giving an incredible dramatic performance in an almost-post-Harry Potter world, as he played King George V in the historical drama.

The 2010 film is one of the biggest box office success stories in cinema history, as it made $424 million on a tiny budget of $15 million (via Box Office Mojo). The King’s Speech features a couple of Harry Potter alums. As well as Michael Gambon, the 2010 movie features Helena Bonham Carter, but she’s starred in several other movies that have grossed much higher.

6/10 Robbie Coltrane – Brave (2012) – $539 Million

The late, great, Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, voiced Lord Dingwall in 2012’s Brave. Until the release of 2021’s Lightyear, it was almost as if nothing could stop a Pixar movie from being a huge box office hit. Even though Brave had a fairly niche concept, as it was about witches in the highlands of Scotland, it still managed to make $539 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

The animation studio was clearly committed to making a movie faithful to the culture it wanted to depict, as Brave doesn’t feature any American actors. Coltrane is one of many local actors cast to voice characters in the film, which added to the rich and detailed world of the film. It’s hardly surprising that Robbie Coltrane had tons of voiceover work, as he has such a distinctive and commanding voice.

5/10 Robert Pattinson – Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) – $829.7 Million

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to blockbuster franchises, and it was almost like it was Harry Potter that gave him a taste for it. After playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the actor was cast as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series just a couple of years later. The vampire teen drama series had uneven results at the box office, as interest in the franchise seemingly waned when Eclipse grossed less than New Moon.

However, the franchise ended on a massive high note, as Breaking Dawn – Part 2 grossed $829.7 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Pattinson had a couple of other opportunities to top that figure too, as Tenet would have been a potential billion-dollar movie if it wasn’t for COVID. And if The Batman wasn’t three hours long, it could have grossed a lot more too.

4/10 Gary Oldman – The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.006 Billion

Gary Oldman has starred in tons of huge blockbuster movies over the years, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was hardly the first. However, his biggest-ever movie arrived in 2012, as The Dark Knight Rises was the epic conclusion to director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Oldman might be better known for playing Commissioner Gordon than for any other role.

The film was an event movie in every possible way, and it made $1.006 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). However, while crossing a billion dollars is a huge achievement, especially as that wasn’t as common as it is today, the movie might not have made as much as Warner Bros. expected it to. The threequel only made $3 million more than its predecessor, The Dark Knight.

3/10 Helena Bonham Carter / Alan Rickman – Alice In Wonderland (2010) – $1.025 Billion

Both Helena Bonham Carter and Alan Rickman have starred in tons of movies that have made hundreds of millions of dollars, and, impressively, Rickman’s very first movie role was the iconic Hans Gruber in Die Hard. But outside of the Harry Potter franchise, their highest-grossing movie is Alice in Wonderland, as Carter played Red Queen and Rickman played Absolem the Caterpillar.

The movie was a huge success, and nobody could have thought it would have reached a billion dollars, not to mention outgross Deathly Hallows Part 1, which was released in the same year. However, its sequel has one of the most significant box office drops between movies, as Alice Through the Looking Glass made less than $300 million (via Box Office Mojo).

2/10 Ralph Fiennes – Skyfall (2012) – $1.1 Billion

Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, isn’t exactly the box office draw when it comes to a James Bond movie, but he plays the new M so well in Daniel Craig’s Bond films. The actor was introduced in Skyfall, which became one of the most acclaimed 007 films ever, as it perfectly mixed the grounded elements of the newer releases with the gadgets and other old-school Bond tropes.

For a movie that doesn’t necessarily warrant it, Skyfall features incredible cinematography, as it was shot by the celebrated Roger Deakins, and it has some of the most exhilarating action sequences too. That all led to the most box office success the James Bond franchise has ever had, as it made $1.1 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

1/10 Emma Watson – Beauty And The Beast (2017) – $1.273 Billion

Emma Watson hasn’t starred in many movies since Harry Potter ended 11 years ago, but that makes her starring roles way more memorable, and that’s especially the case when it comes to the 2017 smash hit Beauty and the Beast. There’s no betting against live-action Disney remakes, as along with MCU, they fill up the list of highest-grossing movies of all time.

Though the remake doesn’t do anything different from the original animated film and is close to being a shot-for-shot remake, there’s no denying just how beautiful and colorful the movie looks. Between the cinematography and the whimsical music, it led to a box office gross of $1.273 billion (via Box Office Mojo).

