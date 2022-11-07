When you play the multiplayer section of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are many ways to get more XP to level up and unlock more items. One of the best and most fun ways is completing different game challenges. One of the new challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 asks players to get longshot kills, and here is how you can get them in the game.

How to Get Longshot Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As part of the Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players must get many longshot kills. This task might be confusing since the game doesn’t tell how long it is considered a long shot in the game.

The minimum distance to get a long shot to kill differs depending on what type of weapon you are using. As for sniper rifles, assault rifles, and marksman rifles, the distance that would be counted as a longshot in 60 meters. As for the SMGs, the distance is 30 meters.

The easiest way to get longshot kills is using a sniper rifle. The distance is not much when you have a sniper scope and a powerful weapon that can knock the opponent out. But bear in mind that using sniper rifles is only a good option when you are playing in maps like Crown Raceway, El Asilo, Taraq, or the Santa Sena Border, which has more outdoor space.

As for the more compact maps like the Breenbergh Hotel or Bagra Fortress, it is best to use SGMs or assault rifles. This is because the range of these weapons is shorter compared to sniper rifles, which come in handy in tight spaces.

Related:

Modern Warfare 2: How All Field Upgrades Work

The other issue with using automatic weapons is that you might miss your chance to get a longshot kill. Therefore it is best to aim for the head and use semi-automatic weapons rather than fully automatic ones. If you don’t have a semi-automatic weapon, then make sure to change the fire mode of your automatic weapon from full-auto to burst mode. This way, you will have a higher chance of getting the longshot to kill on your first shot.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.