Categories
Travel

Hurricane Ian impacts travel across Florida


Hurricane Ian impacts travel across Florida – CBS News


Watch CBS News



Some airports around Florida are closed as Ian is making its way through the state. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave discusses travel impacts and what people need to know if they’re stuck.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: