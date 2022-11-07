In a Surprising Turn of Events, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Controller Players Are Demanding a Nerf

Playing online FPS on consoles has already been a topic of controversy in the community. The reason being the aim assist offered to the controller users. But the newly released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has made even console users think that the feature is broken.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the newest addition to the Call of Duty Franchise. It is a 2022 first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is a sequel to the 2019 reboot and serves as the nineteenth installment in the overall Call of Duty series.

The game was hyped to the roof even before its release. It also had one of the biggest Beta in the series’ history. Players were anticipating the release for a long time. But in a turn of events, the fan’s reactions were very mixed after the launch as the game faced many new gleaming issues.

Such as maps getting removed, vital game modes missing, and now even the Console users joined the fray as, according to them, the aim assist feature for the console controllers is ridiculously broken.

Fans Demand an “Aim Assist” Nerf in Call of Duty

After the release of the game, the fans and the Community are demanding a nerf. According to them, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist is overpowered whilst it was designed to give an equal playing field for players on consoles and PC. Further, they feel it requires rebalancing for players on crossplay servers.

Some fans gave live examples, like this one Redditor who posted on their social media saying, “Would like to see others try exactly what I do in this video and see the results. This is broken.” The user also shared a clip where he shows how broken the feature is.

But not everyone agrees with the sentiment. Some say it is alright. They posted their clips proving that the feature is not broken at all. They mocked the other side of the argument. But so far there hasn’t been any official announcement from Activision so, we can’t say for sure who is right and who is wrong.

What did Shroud say about Call of Duty’s aim assist?

FPS Streamer Shroud had once called out the controller users by saying that using a controller to play online multiplayer is, “….Pretty Much the Same Thing as Cheating.” He stated this in the midst of the Nadia Amine controversy.

Shroud’s statement was not very warmly received by the community, as he faced a lot of backlash due to it. In the end, we can’t judge which side is right. All we can do is wait till Activision makes an official statement.

What do you think about Aim assist in FPS games? Let us know in the comments below!