Jenna Ushkowitz And Kevin McHale Talk “Glee” Memories And Their “Reckoning” With Ryan Murphy

Since its debut in 2009, Glee has taken the pop culture world by storm. Whether you were a theater-obsessed nerd who couldn’t get enough of the series or just a bystander scouring the tabloids for behind-the-scenes drama, it’s hard to deny that the show had a serious, lasting impact. Now, 13 years later, stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, who starred as Tina and Artie, are ready to reunite with the cast and crew, rewatch the show, and talk about what it was really like working on Glee.

So, to celebrate their new iHeartRadio podcast, And That’s What You Really Missed, Jenna and Kevin sat down with BuzzFeed to set the record straight and talk about the series that changed their lives. We talk about their infamous cast parties, moments they broke character, the plethora of A-Listers who adored the show, and so much more. Now without further ado, here’s everything — dare I say — you missed on Glee: