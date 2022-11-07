Jeremy Allen White’s 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, According To IMDb

The Bear is the latest big hit series from FX and many have already discovered the acting chops of Jeremy Allen White as his fans have enjoyed his latest performance as Carmen Berzatto. Since the show’s anticipated release, he has signed several deals for future productions, one of which will be Fingernails, the latest release from Apple TV+.





Since his debut on the television series Conviction, he has starred alongside some major actors in movies, as well as some long-running and successful television shows. Furthermore, they have pushed him into roles where he has delivered some truly dramatic and tense moments.

Afterschool (2008) – 6.0

Making its premiere in 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival, director Antonio Campos told the story of a teenager named Robert who witnesses two students at his private school dying from drugs bought in from outside the school. With a sense of paranoia among the classes, some create newfound relationships from the unlikeliest of places.

Jeremy Allen White played one of Robert’s roommates named Dave, who is seen messing around with his mates and being sociable compared to the withdrawn David. This may not be his most memorable role, but it was an independent production that led him to bigger-budget shows and movies.

Rob The Mob (2014) – 6.3

Among one of the best movies based on true stories, Rob The Mob told the story of Tommy Uva and his partner, Rosie DeToma, who robbed a series of social clubs run by the Mafia. With a personal vendetta against them after his father took a loan from them, Tommy wants to make things right with his family and their neighborhood.

Playing Tommy’s younger brother, Bobby, Jeremy Allen White doesn’t appear too much in the movie, but his brief onscreen appearance stood out as he and Michael Pitt played opposite personalities despite being each other’s siblings. Picking up the pieces for his family, Bobby expresses his position stuck in the middle between his older brother and their mother that the actor can deliver on.

After Everything (2018) – 6.4

Released in 2018 following its premiere at SXSW, After Everything tells an unlikely love story about Elliot and Mia in New York as one of them has a diagnosis that changes their lives forever. Despite the news, though, this is not the only obstacle that these young lovers must face.

Coming off as a carefree man, Elliot is a character unlike any that Jeremy Allen White has played before ,as his life becomes complicated and his love blossoms while his body deteriorates. Going through drama and heartache, his character stood out from the movie’s cast.

Conviction (2006) – 6.9

Set in the same world as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Stephanie March reprises her role from that show as Alexandra Cabot on Conviction, who teams up with some fresh faces.

Despite only lasting for one season, among the talent that was featured was Jeremy White in the episode “Deliverance,” playing Jack Phelps. The show and his role may be minuscule compared to how his career has grown over the years, but the series continues to hold a high score on IMDb by fans of the Law & Order universe.

The Speed Of Life (2007) – 7.2

Released in 2007, this independent movie told the story of a teenager named Sammy who steals video cameras from tourists in New York and enjoys exploring his fantasies based on the film he finds in the stolen equipment. His character has a lot of drama to contend with for someone so young, which made this film a standout.

In one of his first major roles, young Jeremy Allen White was able to give a lot of depth to Sammy that not many actors his age are able to do. He helped elevate the movie and sold it alongside the young and mature cast members, making it win its place on the festival circuit.

Homecoming (2018 – 2020) – 7.4

One of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest releases of 2018 saw a star-studded cast led by Julia Roberts, who plays a former social worker for a facility that helps soldiers fit back into civilian life. But not everything is what it seems, as the company operating the facility has a mysterious agenda in one of Prime Videos best TV shows.

Recurring as a former soldier named Shrier in the first season, his performance and the character adds mystery and drama to the already impressive show and its cast members. He may not have returned for the second season, but he was a memorable and impactful addition in a supporting role.

Law & Order (1990 – ) – 7.8

One of the longest-running police procedural shows of all time, Law & Order tells the story of several police detectives in New York as they try to crack down on each episode’s case featured some of the best episodes across the entire franchise. Featuring a host of detectives and police officers that have come and gone, the show has spawned countless spin-offs and become a television franchise unlike any other.

Between 2007 and 2008, the actor starred in two episodes as different characters. Playing Andy Steel and Jerry in the episodes “Driven” and “Melting Pot,” he was one of many actors who started out their careers on the show.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 – ) – 8.1

The first of many spin-offs of Law & Order, the show is currently on its 24th season and features a group of detectives who investigate explicit cases on the streets of New York.

One guest actor to appear on the series was a young Jeremy Allen White in 2010, who played Michael Parisi in the episode, “Torch.” His only performance outside the main series saw him star in one of the same episodes as Sharon Stone’s four-episode appearance.

The Bear (2022 – ) – 8.5

Released earlier this summer, The Bear has only grown in popularity, which led to its renewal for a second season. After his brother passes away, a chef with experience in fine dining tries to turn the sandwich shop that the sibling owned in Chicago into a fruitful and successful business.

Playing the leading role of Carmen Berzatto, White’s frustrated and straight-to-the-point demeanor makes his character one of his most complicated and endearing. Going through so many personal problems while also bonding with a group of chefs who don’t initially gel with him, this performance and character arc is one of Jeremy Allen White’s best to date in one of the best FX shows on Hulu.

Shameless (U.S.) (2011 – 2021) – 8.6

Adapted from the British comedy series of the same name, the American version of Shameless told a dramatic story about Frank Gallagher and his dysfunctional and poor family as they find themselves on a number of misadventures. But it was his children who took center stage as they were responsible for looking after one another while their neglectful father faced alcohol addiction.

Playing the eldest son of the Gallagher family, Lip was an intelligent teenager who had to try to get through school to make a better life for himself. While his character became a father and tried to be a better man than Frank ever would be, White was able to grow into his most iconic character, one who won the hearts of many who watched the series.

