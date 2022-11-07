Letters to the Editor – Elections, IRS, moral standards, politics, tennis

For democracy’s sake

Vote Democratic!

The Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021, was part of a monthslong effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. America was on the brink of a dictatorship that day, and the threat has not passed.

Two-thirds of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen, and 300 Republican candidates refuse to legitimize President Joe Biden’s presidency. If the Republicans win the upcoming election, a huge army of election deniers will take power and will start planning for the next coup. For the sake of our democracy, vote Democratic.

Bob Michaelsen, Denton

Not Cruz’s best idea

Re: “Rehashed idea to abolish IRS draws likes, yikes on Twitter,” Wednesday news story.

I read that Sen. Ted Cruz is again suggesting we abolish the Internal Revenue Service. I guess I can see why. I was so surprised to hear that the IRS “spawned” an over-complicated tax code. Here, all this time, I thought Congress wrote the tax laws and the IRS simply enforced them.

And the “institutional corruption and political self-dealing” of IRS employees that Cruz commented on was so shocking. I’ve thought for years that the Hatch Act prevented government employees from taking political actions. I thought it was some of our politicians who were guilty of the self-dealing. My beliefs were obviously so wrong! I’m glad Cruz set the record straight!

I’m certain that Cruz has an excellent idea of how to ascertain everyone pays their taxes without the IRS. Shoot, I’ll bet everyone in the U.S., including Cruz, will happily pay every penny of taxes they owe without the existence of any sort of enforcement agency.

I have to say, Mr. Cruz, between your involvement with the Jan. 6 incident and your negativity toward government employees and our military, you’re becoming a major cause of threats to the very government you work for. Kind of biting the hand that feeds you, aren’t you?

Judy Pelowski, Red Oak

Live up to your morality

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and philosopher, recently suggested the following oath for all to take: “I shall never claim to have moral standards or beliefs to which my own behavior does not conform.”

Perhaps that’s a different way of expressing the existing Golden Rule, a brand new one or some of both. He called it a “hypocritic” (not Hippocratic) oath, and it took me a while to understand what he meant. Although an exquisite suggestion, it is of course more of a wish than a request. Envision a world in which we all lived up to such an oath.

Christopher L. Taylor, Farmers Branch

Pop quiz time

American observations: True or false? You decide.

1. Political ads tell us candidates are either moronic, unworthy individuals or devoted public servants who will lower taxes, mend the economy, fight crime and fix immigration. 2. We say politicians have “sacrificed” to be of service. I assume this means they would be wildly successful doing something else. 3. We are assured by donor and recipient that million-dollar-plus campaign contributions are not intended to and do not buy influence. 4. The political candidate with the meanest spirit and thickest skin has the advantage 5. If your party controls Congress, they will instantly stop inflation. 6. All elections are rigged. The one who gets the most votes always wins. 7. Social media content will someday be regulated in a straightforward, respectful manner 8. As more people take to social media, our collective IQ will go up. 9. Spam calls, emails and messages will soon be a thing of the past. 10. “Reality” TV is an accurate depiction of life in America.

And finally: Yes, your high school age grandchildren really do want you to show off your dance moves to all their friends!

Ted M. Moore, Dallas/Preston Hollow

No place in GOP

For 45 years, I have identified as a Republican. I support a strong national defense, small government, free trade and personal responsibility.

Today, the leadership of the Republican Party would rather stand with Marjorie Taylor Greene than Liz Cheney. The rank and file boos Sen. John Cornyn, but embraces the most unserious politician in my memory, Ted Cruz. Our leaders in Austin would rather demonize our neighbors than fix the electrical grid.

I cannot support this new direction. So, the question is, are the Democrats willing to run candidates who will appeal to me? If so, I’m ready.

Mark W. Bayer, Dallas

Room for more than one star

Re: “Search for a star — Serena’s exit has left void in women’s game,” by Tim Cowlishaw, Wednesday SportsDay column.

Why does there have to be one star in a sport? My husband has been a women’s tennis fan since he was in high school and had a crush on Chris Evert. I grew up in a family that played tennis for fun, not competitively.

We enjoyed the tennis last Tuesday at the WTA finals and have tickets for other matches. Candidly, I’m glad Serena Williams has retired. It’s time for others to step up and be recognized. It’s not a negative that there isn’t one superstar — it’s more fun with a competitive field.

It was exciting to see No. 1 in the world tennis athletes play. There were fans dressed in red and white, including the young girl who sat in front of us cheering on Iga Świątek? There were flags flying from Poland, Ukraine, France and Brazil and people, along with us, yelling, “Allez, Caroline.” (Go, Caroline.)

Maybe it’s the quiet style of those women coming up in the rankings that lets their play speak for itself rather than their personal style that takes time to catch on and excite fans.

We also noticed the lack of fans, and we hope that audiences grow each day so the WTA will come back to Fort Worth.

Perri Brackett, Lewisville

