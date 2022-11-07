LG Electronics seeks Web3 talent for blockchain, NFT efforts

LG Electronics, one of the largest global manufacturers of electronic appliances, is recruiting chief technical officers (CTOs) to lead the company’s growing Web3 business, according to its official website.

See related article: LG Electronics to launch Hedera-based crypto wallet

Fast facts

The electronics giant is recruiting CTOs in two departments: business development and service design.

The former will develop new businesses in blockchain and Web3, and secure partnerships in the global Web3 sector. The latter is expected to design and develop decentralized applications (dApps) and conduct research on blockchain and Web3 services.

A prerequisite for the positions is an understanding of blockchain technology and non-fungible token (NFT) utility.

In February, LG Electronics announced the development and sale of blockchain-based software, trading and brokerage of crypto assets as its future business goals in an official disclosure.

In September, LG Electronics launched its first decentralized crypto wallet named “Wallypto” which runs on the Hedera Hashgraph blockchain.

LG Electronics recorded about 21.18 trillion Korean won in overall sales (about US$15 billion) in Q3 2022, according to its press release.

Web3 refers to the development of a decentralized internet typically built around blockchains, the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies.

See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs