Lloyds issues scam warning over fake WhatsApp texts

In partnership with the National Trading Standards’ Friends Against Scam, the initiative seeks to inform individuals on how to spot potential fraudsters who are impersonating loved ones or banks.

WhatsApp is encouraging people to “stop” before responding to texts, “think” if the request makes sense and “call” to verify the contact’s identity.

Recent research suggests that 59 percent of Britons have received, or know someone who has, a message-based scam within the last year.

Kathryn Harnett, WhatsApp’s policy manager, shared how the messaging service is protecting the public against these scams.