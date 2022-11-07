McCanns ‘left in the dark’ over any plans to charge Maddie suspect

When the new charges were brought against Brueckner, Mr Wolters clarified that the investigation “continues”, but that it was unlikely he would be charged with any alleged crime in relation to her disappearance before Christmas this year.

Mr Wolters described claims that charges would be brought in relation to Madeleine this year as “misinformation”, adding: “There will definitely be no charge this year. Whether there will be a charge at all, and if so when, is completely open.”

Brian Kennedy, Madeleine’s great uncle through her mother, said the couple had not been updated on the progress of the German investigation.

He told the Sun: “The family has heard no more about [Brueckner] and have not heard anything about plans to charge him with Madeleine’s abduction in addition to the other charges he is facing.”