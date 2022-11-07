Movies With Wisconsin Connections | Milwaukee Magazine

RENT ON AMAZON

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more.

After premiering at the American Black Film Festival in 2020, this documentary highlighting the stories of three Black teenagers in Milwaukee was picked up by HBO Max. The film deftly portrays the struggles and striving of its three main subjects and features many Milwaukee community leaders.

David Lynch, famous for his intensely weird films such as Mulholland Drive, made this sweet, simple movie in 1999 based on a true story. Alvin Straight, a 73-year-old, travels from Iowa to Blue River, Wisconsin, on his riding lawn mower to visit his estranged brother, who suffered a stroke. The story is quintessentially Midwestern and will likely bring a tear to your eye.

This movie started as a project for the UW-Milwaukee Film Department and went on to win a Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival. The hilarious 1999 documentary follows a young filmmaker in Menomonee Falls as he tries desperately to film his first movie.

In 2021, Nicolas Cage starred in this phenomenal movie about a man, his pig and the profound pain of grief. The movie was co-written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, a Milwaukee native. It’s amazing. If you don’t believe us, read our review here.

