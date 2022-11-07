Mum, 35, embarrassed after being refused alcohol in Aldi

Kelly Marsh was not allowed to buy alcohol because her children did not have ID

A mum was left embarrassed and angry when she was refused alcohol in Aldi while shopping with her children. Kelly Marsh visited her local store for items including toilet paper, tea, and Halloween decorations but was stunned when the cashier told her she could not buy alcohol unless her daughters also showed ID.

The 35-year-old claims it was clear the alcohol was not for her daughters, Courtney, 17, and Bethany, 15. She claims staff believed she was their friend rather than their mum. The whole situation left the mum-of-three confused and frustrated, and when the manager backed up the cashier’s decision, Kelly, who lives in Preston, claims she was banned from returning to the store in Buckshaw Village, Lancashire. She has since complained to Aldi’s head office, which has said that the action taken in store was correct, reports Lancs Live.

Kelly says her husband does not have the same problem when shopping with their kids

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain has confirmed a Challenge 25 policy is in operation at all its UK stores, and this applies to when the alcohol is potentially purchased for others. However, Kelly was critical of the way she was treated and believes the policy of requiring ID from all members of a group is unfair. Kelly says she was immediately asked for ID before the cashier started scanning, and it was then explained that all three would need valid ID to allow the sale. “I said, ‘these two are my children, they don’t have ID’,” Kelly explained. “They’re not doing any shopping today; they’re just with me.” Kelly claims service was initially refused because the staff did not believe she was actually the girls’ mum. “I even started to get photographs on my phone, it started to make a bit of a scene because people were staring at us trying to look through my phone.” According to Kelly, she was told she could not have the drinks as she may be buying them for the underage children.

“He was really patronising and kept telling me to stop shouting, and I wasn’t raising my voice. He asked me again, and I said, ‘this is shouting.” “At that point he said, ‘Get out, you’re barred.” Kelly, who owns a salon, said she has not been back to the store since but has been to the Chorley branch without similar problems. She also says her husband has been shopping with the children without any issues when buying alcohol. Like other supermarkets, the store operates a Challenge 25 policy which means anyone who is purchasing alcohol and looks under the age of 25 must show ID.

Kelly said she “supports and abides by” that rule but thought it was ridiculous that teenagers would be wanting lager and Newcastle Brown Ale. “It’s a gentleman’s drink, it’s not something you’d find kids drinking in a park. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the same principle, no matter the age of the children. “If you’ve got a single mum who looks young like me, what’s she going to do? “I agree with the Think 25 policy, I also agree if the manager sees something like somebody taking money outside, they can refuse service. “They didn’t see anything like that. “As a 35-year-old woman, there’s nothing I can’t buy. The only thing is if I go shopping with my children then I’m not allowed. “I’ve been ID’d in other shops. I make sure I have it with me because I’m lucky enough to look very young and my kids are taller than me. Even my 15-year-old son towers over me. “I carry ID everywhere for that reason but it only seems to be Aldi who have this problem.”