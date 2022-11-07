National Insurance tax cut to see millions £500 better off

The reversal of the 1.25 percent rise in National Insurance (NI) which Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, implemented in July has now taken effect, which will see millions across the UK take a larger cut of their salary home. According to the Treasury, most employees will start to receive the tax cut directly through payroll between November and February.

The NI tax cut was announced by the Government in September’s mini-budget, as part of the reversal of the Health and Social Care Levy.

The levy, proposed as a means to help garner additional financial support to increase Government health spending, was due to replace the NI rise in April 2023, after NI payments were to revert back to 2021-22 levels.

This is one of the only tax cuts to remain in place after the budget sent markets into turmoil at the start of the quarter, spurring current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to axe nearly all of former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s policies.

A statement from the Treasury reads: “The move to reverse the April National Insurance increase follows the rise in National Insurance thresholds in July. As a result of both measures, working people will be £500 better off, on average, next year.”

READ MORE: Thousands of Britons could be overpaying broadband by £162