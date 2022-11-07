National Insurance tax cut to see millions £500 better off

The reversal of the 1.25 percent rise in National Insurance (NI) which Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, implemented in July has now taken effect, which will see millions across the UK take a larger cut of their salary home. According to the Treasury, most employees will start to receive the tax cut directly through payroll between November and February.
The NI tax cut was announced by the Government in September’s mini-budget, as part of the reversal of the Health and Social Care Levy.
The levy, proposed as a means to help garner additional financial support to increase Government health spending, was due to replace the NI rise in April 2023, after NI payments were to revert back to 2021-22 levels.
This is one of the only tax cuts to remain in place after the budget sent markets into turmoil at the start of the quarter, spurring current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to axe nearly all of former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s policies.
A statement from the Treasury reads: “The move to reverse the April National Insurance increase follows the rise in National Insurance thresholds in July. As a result of both measures, working people will be £500 better off, on average, next year.”
However, according to the Government, funding for health and social care services will still be maintained at the same level as if the levy were in place.
While the measures are estimated to see millions of Britons retain hundreds of pounds, it’s thought that around 920,000 businesses could save up to £10,000 on average.
The tax cuts are said to be worth £4,200 on average for small businesses and £21,700 for medium-sized firms who pay National Insurance.
In total, according to the Government, up to 905,000 micro, small and medium businesses will benefit most from 2023-24.
- Higher-rate taxpayers will see an average gain of approximately £300 in 2022-23 rising to £700 in 2023-2024.
- Additional rate taxpayers will see an average gain of approximately £1,650 in 2022-23 rising to £3,890 in 2023-2024.
While employees are likely to see the cuts in their November pay packets, some payroll complexities could mean people may see a backdated cut in December or January’s wage, the Government website warns.
