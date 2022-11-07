New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist

Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality “psychological horror/action” game coming to VR platforms in 2023.

You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky abilities. “Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins,” reads a line from the game’s description.