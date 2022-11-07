NordVPN FAQ and guide

NordVPN is probably the most recognisable VPN brand of our time. You’ve no doubt seen the ads around the internet since it’s up there with Raid: Shadow Legends in terms of sponsoring YouTube videos, but you might not know exactly what NordVPN does. Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place and we’ve got you covered.

We’ve created this NordVPN FAQ page to answer all your questions about this popular service, and have intentionally broken it all down so that anybody can understand it – we don’t want anybody getting lost in technical terminology. Obviously you’re going to want to make sure you’re well informed before you make a financial commitment to a service like this, so we hope this will be handy.

The best VPN services can really enhance your internet experience in many ways, from boosting internet speeds, to keeping your internet search data completely private, and allowing you to avoid irritating adverts. But what does NordVPN, specifically, have to offer? Is it a cheap VPN? Well, we have answers to all your question below.

What does NordVPN do?

As a virtual private network (VPN), NordVPN allows you to access the internet through servers all over the world, as opposed to your native connection. Here are some of the benefits of doing this:

Your search history remains private, which stops huge corporations from using it to sell you products, and nefarious parties from obtaining personal information

Your internet service provider (ISP) cannot reduce your connection speeds if you use a lot of bandwidth

You can access geo-blocked sites and services, which will be useful if you’re travelling abroad and need to access things from your native region

You don’t need to worry when connecting to the internet via public WiFi spots, which can pose a security risk to your phone or laptop

These are points that would apply to any VPN, so what sets NordVPN apart? Well, for one thing, it uses the WireGuard protocol, which means that it is able to encrypt your private data much more quickly than other providers. Speaking of speed, it’s also one of the fastest VPN services that you’ll find. On top of all that, it has over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, offers router support, and allows up to six simultaneous connections. Check the table below for an overview.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Is NordVPN safe?

Absolutely. Arguably, it is safer to use NordVPN when online than it is to not use it. While it provides privacy more so than security, that privacy itself gives you a type of security in that dubious parties cannot steal and exploit your private data if you are using a VPN.

NordVPN pricing – how much does it cost?

NordVPN is kind of middle-of-the-road when it comes to pricing. While some services are cheaper (there are even free VPNs), there are certainly those which are more expensive too. There are three different service packages from NordVPN (Complete, Plus, and Standard) and each of them has a monthly, annual, and two-year payment plan:

Standard: $11.99 if you pay per month, $59.88 ($4.99 per month) if you pay annually, $95.76 ($3.99 per month) if you pay every two years. If you’re after standard VPN protection, then this could be a good one to go for

Plus: $12.69 if you pay monthly, $68.28 ($5.69 per month) if you pay annually, and $112.56 ($4.69 per month) if you pay every two years. In addition to the standard VPN service, this one includes a cross-platform password manager, and a data breach scanner that alerts you if any of your information has been included in a data breach

Complete: $13.99 if you pay monthly, $83.88 ($6.99 per month) if you pay annually, and $143.76 ($5.99 per month) if you pay every two years. In addition to all of the benefits in the other packages, this one includes 1TB of encrypted cloud storage

NordVPN refunds – can you get your money back?

You’ll want to understand the refund policy. If you’re interested, but a little wary, you’ll be pleased to hear that it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This should give you plenty of time to determine whether or not it’s worth your money.

NordVPN free trial – does it offer one?

Unfortunately, NordVPN does not offer a VPN free trial. However, the 30-day money-back guarantee means that you can have a free trial, of sorts. If you want to try it out for a little while, as long as it’s within 30 days, you can get a full refund, so you can essentially try it for free.

NordVPN Netflix compatibility – is it possible?

It is possible to use NordVPN for Netflix. You may find that it enables you to enjoy your favourite shows in a higher quality and with less buffering (depending on your ISP). However, we should advise that using a VPN to access the Netflix content of other regions is against the Netflix terms of services. It isn’t, however, against the law, and there are no known instances of Netflix having banned somebody from accessing their services because they used a VPN. All things considered, we’d say that NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming.

Does NordVPN sell your data?

No, NordVPN does not sell your data. Though it is understandable that you would be wary about what happens to your private data, NordVPN has a strict no-logs policy, which means that nobody ever gets to see what you’re doing on the internet.

Is NordVPN better than ExpressVPN?

The answer to this question will depend upon your needs. NordVPN is certainly faster and cheaper than ExpressVPN, but ExpressVPN has a broader selection of VPN servers and a few extra privacy features. For an in-depth comparison of the two, check out our ExpressVPN vs NordVPN article.

How to cancel NordVPN

If you want to cancel your NordVPN account (which, for reference, will simply stop the next payment from being taken from your account, rather than giving you a refund for the remaining time in your subscription), here are the steps you need to follow:

On the NordVPN website, when you’re logged in, click ’Billing’

Now click on the ‘Subscription’ tab

Next click on ‘Manage’ which is next to ‘Auto-renewal’

Then click ‘Cancel Auto-renewal’

After this, NordVPN will not take any further payments from you.

We hope that this has been a useful point of reference for anybody who wanted to know more about NordVPN. If you’re in the market for a VPN, you might also be interested in our guide on the best VPN deals, which might help make it easier for you to find bargains.