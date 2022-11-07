Peter Kay tickets – Here’s where to get Peter Kay tickets early





Over the weekend, Peter Kay announced his triumphant return to performing live in gigantic venues around the country. The comedian was last on stage in 2010 when he toured the nation in a record-breaking run of shows. And now, after a 12-year absence, the Phoenix Knights is finally back to performing live. Tickets are going to be released this week, and some fans can get them early. Scroll down for a full list of Peter Kay Live tour dates and locations.

When do Peter Kay Live tickets come out? Peter Kay fans can get early tickets for his live tour on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10am. The official O2 account announced overnight that O2 Priority tickets will be released to O2 contract owners this week. These tickets are exclusive to O2 members and are being released a full 48 hours before the general sale begins. For those fans not on O2, they only have to wait two more days. Buy your Peter Kay Live tickets here.

Scroll down for a full list of Peter Kay Live tour dates and locations. General admission tickets for Peter Kay Live go on sale Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10am. These tickets will be available to everyone who wants to attend the 22-date tour. Even more exciting is that some of the tickets will be as cheap as £35. Kay announced in a statement: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Kay’s 2010 tour is officially ranked in the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time. He played to over 1.2 million people in the UK, marking him as one of the country’s best-loved comedians. This will also be the first time Peter has arranged new tour dates since five years ago when he had planned a 14-month tour. At the time, he cited “unforeseen family circumstances”. Fans were given full refunds for their tickets. Buy tickets to Peter Kay Live here. Scroll down for a full list of Peter Kay Live tour dates and locations.

Peter Kay Live Tour 2022-2023 DECEMBER, 2022 Fri 02 – Manchester AO Arena Sat 03 – Manchester AO Arena Sat 17 – Birmingham Utilita Arena JANUARY, 2023 Fri 06 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Sat 07 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Fri 20 – Leeds First Direct Arena FEBRUARY 2023 Fri 17 – Sheffield Utilita Arena Thu 23 – Belfast SSE Arena Fri 24 – Belfast SSE Arena MARCH 2023 Thu 09 – Newcastle Utilita Arena Fri 10 – Newcastle Utilita Arena Thu 23 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena APRIL 2023 Thu 06 – Dublin 3Arena Fri 07 – Dublin 3Arena MAY 2023 Fri 05 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Sat 06 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Fri 19 – Leeds First Direct Arena JUNE 2023 Fri 16 – Cardiff International Arena Sat 17 – Cardiff International Arena JULY 2023 Fri 14 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Sat 15 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena AUGUST 2023 Fri 11 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

