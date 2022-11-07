PETS Dividend Announcement $0.3000/Share 11/7/2022

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) on 11/07/2022 declared a dividend of $ 0.3000 per share payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) has paid dividends since 2009, has a current dividend yield of 5.3787541389% and has increased its dividends for 8 successive years.

PetMed Express Inc’s market cap is $ 468,822,340 and has a PE ratio of 23.24. The stock price closed yesterday at $ 22.31 and has a 52 week low/high of $ 19.02 and $ 31.80.

PetMed Express is a nationwide pet pharmacy. Co. markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products and supplies for dogs, cats, and horses direct to the consumer. Co. markets its products through national advertising campaigns. Co.’s products include: Non-Prescription Medications (OTC) and supplies, which include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and Prescription Medications (Rx), which include heartworm and flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications.

