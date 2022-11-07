Putin ally admits Russian meddling in US elections – latest

Related: Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to meddling in US elections, vowing on the eve of midterm ballots in America that “we will continue to interfere”.
The Vladimir Putin ally and founder of the Wagner mercenary group currently fighting in Ukraine said in a statement published by his catering firm Concord: “We have interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.
Also on Monday, Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallace told MPs that he was “still awaiting” evidence promised by Moscow to back up its claims that Royal Navy “specialists” were involved in a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Meanwhile, as the Russian assault on power supplies continues, Ukrainian citizens were told to brace for more blackouts in Kyiv and other regions, as residents in the capital were urged to make emergency plans to evacuate.
Putin ally’s US election meddling claims ‘not surprising’, says White House
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claims to have “interfered” in US elections is not “new or surprising”, the White House has said.
The remarks attributed to the Wagner mercenary group founder, who is accused of funding “troll farms”, mark the first such admission from an individual implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
But White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “These comments do not tell us anything new or surprising. It’s well known and well documented in the public domain that entities associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin have sought to influence elections around the world including the United States.”
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 20:33
US reserves right to hold senior-level talks with Russia, White House says
The White House has not denied reports that Joe Biden’s top national security aide Jake Sullivan had been holding talks with Russia aimed at reducing the risk of the war in Ukraine escalating into a wider conflict.
Mr Biden’s administration previously declined to comment on the reports, but said on Monday that it reserves the right to hold talks with Russia at the senior level on risk reduction, Reuters reported.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reasserted that Washington’s support for Ukraine will be “unflinching and unwavering.”
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 19:55
Putin’s war a reason to ‘act faster’ on climate breakdown, says Sunak
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a reason “to act faster” on climate breakdown, Rishi Sunak has told the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt.
“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” the prime minister told delegates in Sharm El-Sheikh. “Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. “They are a reason to act faster.
“Because diversifying our energy supplies by investing in renewables is precisely the way to insure ourselves against the risks of energy dependency. It’s also a fantastic source of new jobs and growth.”
“So instead of developing countries being unfairly burdened with the carbon debt of richer nations and somehow expected to forgo that same path to growth, we are helping those countries deliver their own fast track to clean growth,” he added.
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 19:08
Here is the latest map of the war in Ukraine issued by the British Ministry of Defence:
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 18:45
‘We hope we do not freeze to death this winter,’ says Ukrainian living near Kharkiv frontline
Across some of the areas of Ukraine worst-hit by Russian attacks, The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew has met civilians building makeshift stoves and barbecue as water, electricity and gas supplies have been cut. She reports:
In the eastern town of Bakhmut, which is located along one of the heaviest frontlines in the war right now, residents explained how they were building makeshift stoves in their basements.
“We are setting up our homes underground because living above ground is too dangerous. All the windows are blown out in my flat and sometimes there is direct hit of shelling,” explained Ludmilla, 47 who had stayed in the devastated town to look after her elderly parents who cannot move.
The bombs of close incoming fire boomed in the background as she spoke, adding: “We can’t leave as we have no where to go, so we have to try to survive like this.”
In Koshariva, near the frontline in Kharkiv, elderly residents had built makeshift cabins out of scrap wood and metal despite the shelling to house their homemade stoves.
There Olha, said they were living entirely off humanitarian aid, as they had no electricity, water or gas. “We hope we do not freeze to death this winter,” she said.
You can read the full dispatch here:
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 18:19
Sunak and Macron pledge ‘ambitious cooperation’ in face of energy woes
Rishi Sunak and France’s Emmanuel Macron have pledged “ambitious cooperation” on nuclear energy to cope with the impact on energy supplies caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of climate talks in Egypt, their first meeting since Mr Sunak became prime minister, and No 10 said that the two nations were in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle small boat crossings of the English Channel.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more on their meeting:
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 17:57
Nearly 9 in 10 Ukrainians believe country will be prosperous EU nation in 10 years, poll suggests
Some 88 per cent of Ukrainians believe theirs will be a prosperous EU nation within 10 years, new polling suggests.
Conversely, the polling of 1,000 adults last month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found just five per cent of respondents believed that in 10 years’ time Ukraine would be a country with a destroyed economy and a large outflow of people.
Of those who had a hopeful vision for the future of Ukraine in reponse to the question above, 96 per cent said they were ready to endure financial difficulties for three to five years, if as a result Ukraine becomes a prosperous country and a member of the EU, researchers found.
KIIS said that their respondents lived in all parts of Ukraine, except illegally annexed Crimea, and noted that due to communications restrictions in Russian-occupied territories, those living in such areas accounted for just 0.3 per cent of those surveyed.
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 17:35
Ukraine ‘has never refused to negotiate’, says Zelensky aide
A senior aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine has never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia’s future leader – but not with Vladimir Putin.
Writing on Twitter in the wake of a Washington Post report claiming the US is privately encouraging Kyiv to signal an openness to talks with Moscow, Mykhailo Podolyak said: “Ukraine has never refused to negotiate.
“Our negotiating position is known and open,” he said, adding that Russia should first withdraw its troops from Ukraine. “Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of [Russia].”
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 17:16
Ukraine receives first delivery of advanced surface-to-air missile systems
Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems which will “significantly strengthen” its armed forces, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last month that the United States was accelerating the shipment of the sophisticated surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine after a devastating barrage from Russia.
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 16:42
Ben Wallace ‘still awaiting Russian evidence’ of claims against UK
Ben Wallace has told MPs he is still waiting for Russia to provide its “ground-breaking evidence” in support of its claims that Royal Navy “specialists” were involved in a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet.
The defence secretary told the Commons: “In recent days Russia has made a range of allegations against the UK and other international partners, clearly designed to distract the attention from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
“I did indeed receive a letter from the Russians which seemed to demonstrate everything that has been announced either in this House or in the media by the government going way back to the times of Orbital.
“As yet I still await the ground-breaking evidence but I don’t expect it to come because simply what we know is that Russia is involved in misinformation.”
Andy Gregory7 November 2022 16:22
