Putin’s regime accused of calling troops ‘cannon fodder’ amid massacre





The comments were made in a letter by Russian marines as they accused the senior ranks of “hiding” chaos on the frontlines as troops have been shown staging a mutiny against a general at a training base. Following substantial losses in their unit, the marines accused their generals of viewing the troops as “cannon fodder” as 300 men were reportedly killed or wounded in just four days in eastern Ukraine.

The Marines from Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry Brigade sent the letter to their regional governor which detailed the massacre in Pavlivka which they blamed on General Rustam Muradov and General Zurab Akhmedov. The letter to regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako was an attempt to get their message to senior figures in the defence ministry and the Russian President. The letter accused the commanders of “playing down the number of losses for fear of being held responsible”. They said: “Yet again we were thrown into an incomprehensible attack by Gnerals Muradov and Akhmedov, so that Muradov could get bonuses from [chief of the general staff Valery] Gerasimov, and his promised Hero of Russia.

“So it was us and the Marines from Kamchatka advancing on Pavlivka. As a result of the ‘carefully planned’ attack by these ‘great commanders’ we lost about 300 people in four days, killed, wounded, and missing. “We lost 50 percent of our military equipment, and this was just our brigade.” A pro-Kremlin war reporter even noted his concern that Russian marines are becoming “met mixed with earth and boards” following heavy fighting. The note came as a video emerged on social media showing another unit of troops turning on a general in a mutiny. READ MORE: Sunak set to back climate reparations but Boris says ‘we can’t afford’

The letter from the marines added that the generals “don’t care about anything but themselves, they call people cannon fodder”. The soldiers called for an investigation into the events organised by the generals by a “properly independent commission”. The Defence Ministry rejected the marine unit’s claims of severe losses. Meanwhile, the governor acknowledge the letter and noted its legitimacy but said it amplified the number of losses it suffered. In a statement on his Telegram, he said: “We contacted the commanders. Yes, there are losses, there’s heavy fighting, but they are far from what is written in this appeal.”

