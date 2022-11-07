RCH Solutions To Present at 20/15 Visioneers’ Virtual Cloud Lab, HTE and Lab Automation Conference

RCH will present Next Generation Compute Environments—Building for the Future on Tuesday, Nov 8 at 1:30 pm. “The challenge of building a Cloud platform in an environment where there is an increasing need to move faster and do more with less, and to harness the full potential of data and collaboration as innovation in science evolves—these are the topics keeping business leaders awake at night.”

RCH Solutions (RCH), a global provider of Bio-IT computing expertise, will present Next Generation Compute Environments—Building for the Future at 20/15 Visioneers’ second annual Virtual Cloud Lab, HTE and Lab Automation Conference, November 8-10. Led by RCH’s CTO, Phil Eschallier, this case study-focused learning session will include real-life examples of how R&D teams and their Bio-IT counterparts are building future-forward Cloud-first compute environments that help accelerate time to discovery and lead to more successful outcomes. The session will be held from 1:30 – 2 pm EST on day one (November 8) of the event, which is free for all attendees.

“In an industry driven by the pursuit of progress, the ability for biopharma teams to fully harness innovation and technology to support discovery has long been a differentiator,” explains Eschallier, who has led all elements of the customer experience at RCH since 2008. Supporting advanced computing needs exclusively within the Life Sciences for more than 30 years, RCH has earned a reputation as a highly specialized computing partner, particularly for those in need of Cloud computing guidance.

Spearheaded by informatics visionary and pharma vet, John C. Conway, founder of 20/15 Visioneers, the Virtual Cloud Lab, HTE, and Lab Automation Conference will also include a range of keynotes, roundtables, and other sessions presented by a diverse lineup of industry thought leaders. The event seeks to surface innovation and automation strategies and best practices that take human opinion or error out of the equation for R&D teams, driving better experimentation and producing more model-quality data.

“Teams are rightfully turning to the Cloud as part of their modernization strategy, as it creates a practical and powerful infrastructure for a scalable, extensible next-generation compute environment. In our session, we’ll share how others in the industry are successfully building toward the future through proven strategies that leverage their Cloud, including hybrid models, to its fullest potential,” says Eschallier.

With a focus on three areas critical when blueprinting and operationalizing a modern compute environment—Technology and Infrastructure, Application and Data Workflows, and Resource and Cost Management—Eschallier will offer proven strategies and best practices to address the range of needs through the planning, implementation, adoption, and evolution of Cloud initiatives.

The Cloud is helping new doors in R&D, that’s a fact. But the challenge of building that platform in an environment where there is an increasing need to move faster and do more with less, and to harness the full potential of data and collaboration as innovation in science evolves—these are the topics keeping business leaders awake at night,” Escahllier continues. “Hopefully, our session will help folks point the compass in the right direction and build a plan that addresses those challenges most effectively.”

Those interested in attending RCH’s session can learn more or register for the Virtual Cloud Lab, HTE, and Lab Automation Conference, by visiting https://www.20visioneers15.com/events.

